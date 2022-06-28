Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore on Sunday identified

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Riverside County Coroner's office identifies boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore
Riverside County Coroner's office identifies boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore 00:25

The nine-year-old-boy who drowned at Launch Pointe Beach in Lake Elsinore on Sunday has been identified. 

Dante Clark, a Palmdale resident, lost his life on Sunday after drowning, the Riverside County Coroner's office announced on Monday

Clark was swimming with another juvenile when both began struggling to stay afloat. 

A bystander pulled one of the kids out but unfortunately Clark did not make it. 

A Riverside County Sheriffs Department dive team found Clark after a four-hour search in which the lake was closed off to the public. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 6:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.