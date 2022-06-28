Boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore on Sunday identified

The nine-year-old-boy who drowned at Launch Pointe Beach in Lake Elsinore on Sunday has been identified.

Dante Clark, a Palmdale resident, lost his life on Sunday after drowning, the Riverside County Coroner's office announced on Monday

Clark was swimming with another juvenile when both began struggling to stay afloat.

A bystander pulled one of the kids out but unfortunately Clark did not make it.

A Riverside County Sheriffs Department dive team found Clark after a four-hour search in which the lake was closed off to the public.