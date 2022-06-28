Boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore on Sunday identified
The nine-year-old-boy who drowned at Launch Pointe Beach in Lake Elsinore on Sunday has been identified.
Dante Clark, a Palmdale resident, lost his life on Sunday after drowning, the Riverside County Coroner's office announced on Monday
Clark was swimming with another juvenile when both began struggling to stay afloat.
A bystander pulled one of the kids out but unfortunately Clark did not make it.
A Riverside County Sheriffs Department dive team found Clark after a four-hour search in which the lake was closed off to the public.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.