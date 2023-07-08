Watch CBS News
Boy killed, man hospitalized in shooting outside La Habra Walmart

A boy was killed and a man wounded in a shooting outside of the Walmart in La Habra late Friday evening. 

According to La Habra police, the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. near 1340 S. Beach Boulevard. 

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a boy suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Despite life-saving tactics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in unknown condition. 

There was no further information provided on either of the victims, the suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

