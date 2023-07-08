Boy killed, man hospitalized in shooting outside La Habra Walmart
A boy was killed and a man wounded in a shooting outside of the Walmart in La Habra late Friday evening.
According to La Habra police, the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. near 1340 S. Beach Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers found a man and a boy suffering from gunshot wounds.
Despite life-saving tactics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in unknown condition.
There was no further information provided on either of the victims, the suspect or a motive in the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.