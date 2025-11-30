Watch CBS News
Authorities investigate bomb threat at Fullerton hospital

By
Austin Turner
A bomb threat investigation forced authorities to close roads near Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton on Sunday.

According to the Fullerton Police Department, "several roads" were closed for the investigation, although the streets affected weren't specified. The investigation was first announced just after 11:30 a.m.

As of 12:31 p.m., it wasn't yet clear if the threat was substantiated. CBS LA reached out to St. Jude for clarification, but had yet to hear back.

