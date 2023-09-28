Bomb squad investigating "military ordinance item" at Sherman Oaks home

A bomb squad was called to the scene of an investigation in Sherman Oaks on Thursday.

Los Angeles Police Department was called to the home, located in the 5100 block of Matilija Avenue, at around 1:45 p.m. for the investigation.

Shortly after, the department's bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate a "military ordinance item."

There is not currently any threat associated with the investigation, and no injuries have been reported.

LAPD has not ordered evacuations for any of the surrounding homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.