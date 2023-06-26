Watch CBS News
Bomb squad investigates suspicious van in DTLA

By Danielle Radin

The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was sent Monday to investigate a "suspicious vehicle" in the downtown LA area.

Officers went to the 500 block of South   cv Flower Street around 10:10 a.m. to investigate a van, according to the LAPD.

Traffic was routed away from the area, but no evacuations were ordered.

The details around why the van was labeled suspicious has not been released by authorities. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 4:17 PM

