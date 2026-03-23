Bolsa Chica issues warning about rattlesnakes in beach hiking trails

The Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, a Huntington Beach state park with ocean views, has seen an influx of rattlesnakes, typically not seen this time of year.

While there is a warning sign at the entrance off of Pacific Coast Highway, most of the rattlesnakes hide in the coastal sage scrub and come out to warm themselves when it's hot.

Reserve manager Melissa Borde said the reptiles have been thriving and very active lately.

"Most people don't think of rattlesnakes along the coast, right?" she said. "This is a Southern Pacific rattlesnake. They've adapted to evolve along Mediterranean climates, so along the coast. We have them in the Upland area. They're even down in the dune habitat, and you can see them on the riprap, the big, large rocks along the Wintersberg Channel."

The recent heatwaves and uncharacteristically hot winter kicked off Orange County's rattlesnake season earlier this year. Last Monday, three people called the conservancy office to say they couldn't cross the bridge because a rattlesnake was stretched across the concrete.

"I would say be cautious, especially when my kids were younger," hiker Natalie Connolly said. "I remember when there was a rattlesnake, and they were running off ahead of me, and I had to scream at them."

Anyone bitten by a rattlesnake needs to seek immediate care. The chief medical officer for Huntington Beach Fire said the Southern Pacific rattlesnake found locally can produce a highly dangerous neurotoxic venom.

"What that means is that it can create symptoms that look very similar to a stroke, so people can have difficulty talking, difficulty walking," Dr. Rom Rahimian said. "They'll have tingling, pins and needles."

Wildlife officials also warned visitors that rattlesnakes can swim, noting that one crossed the outer edge of Bolsa Bay at the reserve.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is placing more rattlesnake warning signs to spread awareness.