Boeing Starliner's first astronaut flight halted at the last minute

The seemingly star-crossed Boeing's Starliner, within minutes of its long-delayed blastoff on the spacecraft's first piloted test flight, was grounded again Saturday when a countdown computer detected a problem that triggered a last-minute scrub.

The Starliner's crew, commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore and co-pilot Sunita Williams, came within about two hours of launch on May 6, only to be derailed by trouble with a pressure relief valve in their Atlas 5 rocket and a helium leak in the capsule's propulsion module.

Those problems were resolved and after a few minor snags Saturday, the countdown appeared to be ticking smoothly toward a planned launch at 12:25 p.m. EDT. But 10 seconds after the countdown came out of a planned hold at the T-minus 4-minute mark, the clocks suddenly stopped ticking.

An unplanned hold in the countdown of a spacecraft bound for the International Space Station means the launch will be delayed at least 24 hours to enable another opportunity to rendezvous with a target moving at nearly five miles per second.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the scrub, but officials said the ground launch sequencer, or GLS, a computer that monitors the rocket's terminal countdown, failed to load the proper "configuration files."

Commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore, right, and co-pilot Sunita Williams strap in for launch aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. NASA

Engineers then began "safing" the Atlas 5, re-extending the launch gantry's crew access arm, opening the Starliner's hatch and helping Wilmore and Williams out of the spacecraft. The astronauts, veterans of four previous spaceflights between them with a combined 500 days in space, took the delay in stride, smiling and chatting with technicians as they exited the spacecraft.

At the same time, the team protectively worked to set up for another launch try Sunday, at 12:03 p.m. But that would require a quick resolution of the problem that derailed the Saturday launch.

Whenever it takes off, the long-awaited flight will be the first piloted launch of an Atlas 5 and the first for the Atlas family of rockets since astronaut Gordon Cooper took off just a few miles away on the Mercury program's final flight 61 years ago.

Likewise, it will be the first piloted flight of the Starliner, Boeing's answer to SpaceX's Crew Dragon, an already operational, less expensive spacecraft that has carried 50 astronauts, cosmonauts and civilians into orbit in 13 flights, 12 of them to the space station, since an initial piloted test flight in May 2020. NASA funded the development of both spacecraft to ensure the agency would be able to launch crews to the outpost even if one company's ferry ship was grounded for any reason.

With the crew strapped into Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, their Atlas 5 rocket stands fueled for launch. NASA

Already running years behind schedule because of budget shortfalls and a variety of technical problems that cost Boeing some $1.4 billion to correct, NASA had hoped to get the Starliner into orbit on May 6. But the launch was scrubbed when United Launch Alliance engineers detected trouble with a pressure-relief valve in the rocket's Centaur upper stage.

The Atlas 5 was hauled off the pad and back to ULA's Vertical Integration Facility where the Centaur valve was quickly replaced. But in the wake of the launch scrub, Boeing engineers saw signs of a small helium leak in the Starliner's propulsion system.

The leak was traced to a flange in plumbing that delivered pressurized helium to drive one specific reaction control system jet in the Starliner's service module. The leak was characterized as "very small," but engineers needed to show it would not drastically worsen in flight and cause problems for other thrusters.

After extensive analysis and testing, mission managers concluded the spacecraft could be safely launched as is, saying that even if the leak rate was 100 times worse than so far observed, it would not pose a risk to the crew or the mission. As it turned out, the leak rate remained within acceptable limits Saturday.