Suspect steals Fountain Valley officer's gun before being shot to death

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Bodycam shows tense moments after suspect steal Fountain Valley officer's gun
Newly released body camera footage from the Fountain Valley Police Department shows the tense moments after a suspect managed to wrestle an officer's gun away. 

Police officers were initially called to the 17400 block of Los Jardines West after someone tried to break into a woman's car while she was parked outside Kazuo Masuda Middle School on January 24, according to the Fountain Valley PD. 

One of the officers eventually found suspect Osean McClintock, 26, near a drive-thru ATM roughly a block from Fountain Valley's police station. After a brief conversation with him, the officer tried to detain the shirtless McClintock, but he ran away. The officer chased McClintock through a nearby parking lot outside the Fountain Valley School District office but gave up and told his partner over the radio, "If he tries to run again, just let him go."

Seconds later, he hears his partner shouting from a parking lot entrance at San Mateo Street and El Corazon Avenue intersection and sprints to help her. 

The female officer's bodycam shows McClintock running toward her open driver's side door. While there is no audio, the video shows her pulling out her handgun before McClintock wrestles it away from her. During the struggle, the officer is thrown to the ground but quickly gets up and runs for cover, right as her partner arrives. 

Her partner orders McClintock to drop the handgun, but he refuses and enters his partner's cruiser. The officer unleashed two volleys of fire and killed McClintock while he sat in the driver's seat. 

