Bodycam shows LA County deputies shooting man dual-wielding machetes at grocery store

Newly released body camera footage from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows the fatal encounter between a man dual-wielding machetes and deputies last month.

The ordeal started in Lancaster when 38-year-old Jonathan Scott Foster bashed through the glass front door of a gas station in the 42700 block of 20th Street West. Security camera footage showed him crouching through the broken door and attacking the attendant with one of the machetes. The employee suffered a severe laceration to her hand, but it was considered non-life-threatening.

Deputies encountered Foster at a nearby Albertsons after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man with a machete was inside the grocery store.

With their guns drawn, deputies faced off with Foster as he pulled out his second machete. Authorities tried to talk to Foster but nothing seemed to get him to surrender. Still in a tense standoff and gripping his machetes, Foster walked back into the store.

Deputies followed him in and tried to use less-lethal foam rounds and tasers, but Foster shrugged them off. Foster led authorities through several aisles of the store before getting hit with another taser.

The 38-year-old shouted out his frustration and charged deputies. Several deputies opened fire.

They rendered aid to Foster before paramedics from the LA County Fire Department arrived. They took Foster to the hospital where he later died.

Both machetes were about 24 inches long. Investigators from the LA County District Attorney will conduct an independent review of the shooting.