Deputies kill man dual-wielding machetes in grocery store

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles County deputies killed a man dual-wilding machetes in a Lancaster grocery store Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Albertsons in the 43500 block of 20th Street West when someone called authorities to report a disturbance at the supermarket, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect standing out the entrance with two machetes in his backpack. 

Deputies tried to calm the man down, but it only agitated the suspect more.

He grabbed both of the machetes out of his backpack and went back into the grocery store. He refused to drop his blades, forcing officers to use less-lethal weaponry, which did not work. 

The suspect then charged at least three deputies, prompting them to open fire. 

Authorities took the man to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. 

Investigators believe he had stabbed someone at a local gas station earlier in the day. The gas station employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

First published on February 6, 2024 / 6:09 PM PST

