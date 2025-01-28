Bodycam footage shows moments deputies save 100-year-old woman from inside Altadena elderly living center

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments that two Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies rescue a 100-year-old woman trapped inside of her elderly living center in Altadena as the Eaton Fire raged nearby.

It happened on Jan. 8, just hours after the blaze first erupted in Eaton Canyon and spread rapidly through the area before reaching the city of Altadena.

The elderly living center where the woman resided was one of thousands of places that was put under an urgent evacuation order as the situation continued to develop, which led LASD to dispatch deputies to the area in search of people who needed help leaving.

"Deputies Nicholas Martinez and Quinn Alkonis, assigned to the Carson Station, were part of the extensive deployment responding to the wildfire emergency," said a statement from the department on Tuesday. "Tasked with evacuating any remaining residents and with flames advancing rapidly, they recognized that every second mattered."

The footage shows the pair racing down the hallways of the elderly living center, shouting out for anyone who may still be inside, using flashlights to guide their way as the power was out.

"As the two deputies worked together, they heard a faint voice echoing from a distant hallway," the statement said. "Without hesitation, they rushed to investigate and discovered a 100-year-old woman, disoriented and struggling to find her way out."

In the video, she can be heard explaining that she was having problems finding an exit, and that she couldn't hear anything as she was deaf and her hearing aids were charging when the chaos erupted.

"Don't lose me," the woman can be heard telling the deputies as they began to usher her from the building.

"I promise you I won't," Deputy Martinez responds.

They were able to safely escort the woman, as well as another resident who was also unaware of the wildfire as they returned from walking their dog. That woman alerted them that there may be someone else inside the building, which led to their frantic search.

"In the face of adversity, these deputies took immediate action," stated Sheriff Robert Luna. "Their swift response under extreme pressure is a true reflection of their commitment. I commend them and all deputies who responded to the wildfires for their unwavering dedication and service to the community, working tirelessly to save lives amid such danger. Their courage and selflessness exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement, and they deserve our deepest respect and gratitude."