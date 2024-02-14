Body recovered from LA River near 7th Street Bridge

An investigation is underway after a man's body was recovered from the Los Angeles River on Wednesday.

The body was discovered at around 6:30 a.m. near the Seventh Street Bridge and Santa Fe Avenue in Boyle Heights, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters used a rigid stretcher with ropes that came from the tip of an aerial ladder truck to recover the body.

Circumstances leading up to the man's death remain unclear. His identity has not yet been released.