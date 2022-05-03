Body of missing hiker found at base of Big Falls Waterfall in Forest Falls

San Bernardino County Fire and Sheriff Department officials located a missing hiker's body at the base of Big Falls Waterfall in Forest Falls on Saturday.

They were first made aware that Robert Carey Jr. was missing when family called to report that he had not returned from a hike at San Gorgonio Peak. The family disclosed that Carey was an experienced hiker, but this was his first time hiking the peak.

According to the press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, dispatch received several calls shortly after the initial call, detailing that a person could be heard calling for help in the Forest Falls area.

A sheriff's helicopter that reported to the area located an unresponsive person at the base of the waterfall, which they later were able to identify as Carey.

When crew members were hoisted to the area where the body was found, they learned that Carey had succumbed to injuries suffered during the fall, which they estimated was around 80 feet.

A rescue operation was scheduled for the next morning on May 1, due to the danger of the recovery operation during darkness.

They successfully recovered his body from the base of the waterfall.