Body of 26-year-old LA County woman missing since Memorial Day located in Sequoia National Park

The body of a Los Angeles County woman missing since Memorial Day was found at a national park in Northern California last week, according to authorities.

Jomarie Calasanz, 26, of La Puente, was reported missing on May 25 when she was "swept into the river while recreating with friends and family in Sequoia National Park," according to a social media post from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Despite weeks of searching, officials said that their efforts were limited due to unsafe river conditions and technical terrain. Crews still continued to proactively search the area in and around the Kaweah River by utilizing drones, dive teams, swift water teams, K9s and ground searching, officials said.

At one point, they searched a "point of high interest" less than a mile from where Calasanz was last seen, but dangerous high-water flows prevented crews from finding her.

Calasanz's body was found on July 24 and she was identified on Monday.

"Water flow calculations were continually monitored, and it was determined July 24 would be the first and best opportunity to safely locate Jomarie," authorities said.

"I am extremely grateful for the coordination, support, and determination by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and our NPS team, in the continued search for Jomarie," said a statement from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Superintendent Clay Jordan said. "I hope this brings some level of closure to the family."