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Body found on conveyor belt at San Bernardino County recycling plant

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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An investigation is underway in Fontana after a man's body was found on a conveyor belt at a recycling facility on Monday. 

Deputies were called to the West Valley Material Recovery Facility, located in the 13000 block of Napa Street, at around 4:20 p.m. for a medical aid call, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Upon arrival, they found the man's body on the recycling conveyor belt. 

Homicide investigators were called to the scene and assumed the location. They were able to identify the man as 51-year-old Justin Gill, who they said was a "presumed transient."

"A preliminary investigation revealed Gill's body was discovered beneath other refuse on the conveyor belt, with no immediate signs of foul play or homicide," the release said. 

Deputies said that the official cause and manner of death remain under investigation and will be determined through an autopsy. 

Anyone with further information was asked to contact SBSD Homicide Detail Detectives Grissom or Sprauge at (909) 890-4904.

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