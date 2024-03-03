Body found in pond of Costa Mesa apartment complex
An investigation is underway in Costa Mesa after a man's body was found in the pond of an apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Police were dispatched to the Avenue of the Arts at around 7:15 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive person in a pond at the complex, according to Costa Mesa Police Department officials.
Upon arrival, officers found the man in the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
While authorities do not believe that the death is suspicious, an investigation has been launched.
The man's identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.