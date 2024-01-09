Watch CBS News
Body found in Harbor City lake

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Harbor City lake on Tuesday. 

Officers were called to the Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park at around 4:10 p.m. for a water rescue, but upon arrival found the person unresponsive in the lake, according to Los Angeles Police Department. 

The park, located in the 25900 block of S. Normandie Avenue, was partially cordoned off as police investigated the death. 

It remains unclear why the person was in the lake in the first place. 

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were also on hand to assist with the investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 5:21 PM PST

