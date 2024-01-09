Body found in Harbor City lake

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Harbor City lake on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park at around 4:10 p.m. for a water rescue, but upon arrival found the person unresponsive in the lake, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

The park, located in the 25900 block of S. Normandie Avenue, was partially cordoned off as police investigated the death.

It remains unclear why the person was in the lake in the first place.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were also on hand to assist with the investigation.