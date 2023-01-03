Body found in Canoga Park alleyway
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a Canoga Park alleyway over the weekend.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Schoenborn Street at around 9 a.m.
The L.A. County Coroner's office identified the man as 52-year-old homeless man Roberto Marcial on Tuesday.
They were still working to determine a cause of death.
Both homicide detectives and investigators from the Valley Traffic Division were investigating the death.
Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (818) 644-8114.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.