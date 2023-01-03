Body found in Canoga Park alleyway

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Jan. 3 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Jan. 3 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Jan. 3 AM Edition)

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a Canoga Park alleyway over the weekend.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Schoenborn Street at around 9 a.m.

The L.A. County Coroner's office identified the man as 52-year-old homeless man Roberto Marcial on Tuesday.

They were still working to determine a cause of death.

Both homicide detectives and investigators from the Valley Traffic Division were investigating the death.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (818) 644-8114.