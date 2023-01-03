Watch CBS News
Body found in Canoga Park alleyway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a Canoga Park alleyway over the weekend. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Schoenborn Street at around 9 a.m. 

The L.A. County Coroner's office identified the man as 52-year-old homeless man Roberto Marcial on Tuesday. 

They were still working to determine a cause of death. 

Both homicide detectives and investigators from the Valley Traffic Division were investigating the death. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (818) 644-8114.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 5:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

