Body found floating in coastal waters near naval base at Point Mugu

Authorities discovered the body of a 51-year-old man floating on the coast near a United States Navy base at Point Mugu.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, firefighters from the base and Oxnard Fire Department discovered the body at Family Beach on Aug. 19 at 1:02 p.m. before Tropical Storm Hilary arrived in the area.

Initially called for a water rescue, firefighters found the unresponsive man floating in the water. They tried to perform lifesaving measures on the 51-year-old but he died at the scene. While evaluating his corpse, firefighters discovered "puncture wounds to his abdomen" and called deputies as well as Naval Base Police.

The sheriff's department, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Ventura County Medical Examiner launched an investigation when they arrived and later identified the victim as Jason Jennings from Los Angeles.

"Investigators from the Major Crimes Bureau investigate all deaths that are suspicious in nature as a matter of practice," the department said in a release.

Detectives are still investigating this matter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sheriff's Major Crimes Sergeant Jeremy Bramlette at (805) 384-4727. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).