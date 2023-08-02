Watch CBS News
LA County Medical Examiner IDs dead body floating in a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's officer has identified the man found inside a barrel at Malibu Lagoon State Beach on Monday, July 31.

A beachgoer discovered the 55-gallon drum containing 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy floating along the coast near the 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway at about 10:27 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a dead body found inside a 55-gallon drum on the beach at Malibu Lagoon State Beach Monday morning. KCAL News

Lifeguards pulled the barrel ashore and opened it to find Murphy's naked body inside. 

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. It was unclear how long the container and the body had been in the water. No cause of death was immediately determined, but detectives are investigating this as a homicide. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.  

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Crime Stoppers via phone (800) 222-8477 and their website.  

August 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

