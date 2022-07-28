Body found inside burning YMCA facility in Lakewood

A body has been found inside a YMCA facility in Lakewood that caught fire early Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 1:40 a.m.at the YMCA Gymnastics Center, which is located in a strip mall in the 4000 block of South Street, near Lakewood Boulevard. Firefighters called for a second-alarm response at 2:11 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

"Couldn't really notice any open flame or smoke or anything at first, and once they punched a hole in the roof, that's when all of a sudden you saw a ton of smoke," witness Kim Moussette said.

One firefighter was also injured during the firefight and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

None of the other businesses at the strip mall were damaged by the fire.

There were reports that a man was seen entering the building just before the fire was reported. Authorities say once the fire is fully extinguished, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies will search the building more thoroughly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.