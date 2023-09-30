Watch CBS News
Body found after fire at homeless encampment by 5 Freeway

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A body was discovered Saturday morning when firefighters knocked down a fire at a homeless encampment near the Golden State 5 Freeway in Cypress Park.

The brush fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. on the right shoulder of the southbound freeway near the connector road to the southbound Arroyo Seco 110 Parkway, the California Highway Patrol reported. 

Firefighters were called at 1:42 a.m., quickly put out the fire and discovered the body.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on September 30, 2023 / 8:52 AM

City News Service contributed to this report.

