Body found after fire at homeless encampment by 5 Freeway
A body was discovered Saturday morning when firefighters knocked down a fire at a homeless encampment near the Golden State 5 Freeway in Cypress Park.
The brush fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. on the right shoulder of the southbound freeway near the connector road to the southbound Arroyo Seco 110 Parkway, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Firefighters were called at 1:42 a.m., quickly put out the fire and discovered the body.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.