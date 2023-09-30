Body found after fire at homeless encampment by 5 Freeway

A body was discovered Saturday morning when firefighters knocked down a fire at a homeless encampment near the Golden State 5 Freeway in Cypress Park.

The brush fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. on the right shoulder of the southbound freeway near the connector road to the southbound Arroyo Seco 110 Parkway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters were called at 1:42 a.m., quickly put out the fire and discovered the body.

No further information was immediately available.