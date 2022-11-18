Bobcats spotted on Azusa Pacific University campus

An adult bobcat with a baby was spotted on Azusa Pacific University campus on Friday, causing officials to close down a portion of the school grounds.

Azusa Pacific University

The animals were spotted at around 9:30 a.m. near the Marshburn Library and Wilden Hall area.

Officials opted not to evacuate the campus, but blocked off the area where the bobcats were seen as they waited for California Department of Fish and Wildlife workers to arrive for assistance.

It was not clear if the bobcats had been located after the sighting.