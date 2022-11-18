Watch CBS News
Local News

Bobcats spotted on Azusa Pacific University campus

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov. 18)
Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Nov. 18) 02:11

An adult bobcat with a baby was spotted on Azusa Pacific University campus on Friday, causing officials to close down a portion of the school grounds. 

image-1.png
Azusa Pacific University

The animals were spotted at around 9:30 a.m. near the Marshburn Library and Wilden Hall area.

Officials opted not to evacuate the campus, but blocked off the area where the bobcats were seen as they waited for California Department of Fish and Wildlife workers to arrive for assistance. 

It was not clear if the bobcats had been located after the sighting.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 11:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.