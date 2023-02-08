Watch CBS News
Boba exhibit comes to the Chinese American Museum in LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Chinese American Museum's (CAM) newest exhibit is diving into the history of boba, a chewy tapioca ball once considered unique to Asian American communities on the West Coast.

Today, boba can be found in major cities across the United States and is at the heart of a $2.5 billion global industry. 

CAM is bringing together nine local artists for a deep dive into The Boba Show: History, Migration, and a Third Space. The exhibit is set to open Friday, February 10 and will run through January 7, 2023.

Featured artists in the show include:

  • Boone Nguyen
  • Crisselle
  • Dezcjon
  • Ellie Chen
  • Jason Pereira
  • Nana
  • roldy aguero ablao
  • Samantha Tagaloa
  • Vivian Shih

The museum is housed in the historic 1890 Garnier Building, oldest and last surviving structure of Los Angeles' original Chinatown. Normal Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays. 

KCAL-News Staff
February 8, 2023

