Board of Supervisors call for immediate steps to slow traffic month after deadly Windsor Hills crash

The county board of supervisors on Tuesday called for a series of studies and immediate steps aimed at slowing traffic at a Windsor Hills intersection, nearly a month after a fiery crash killed five people and an unborn baby.

A traveling nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, is accused of speeding her Mercedes-Benz into the intersection of La Brea and Slauson around 1:40 p.m. Aug. 4, broadsiding a vehicle that lead to the fiery, chain-reaction.

The motion, written by Supervisor Holly Mitchell, was approved 4-0. It instructs the Department of Public Works to hire an outside contractor who will "conduct an after-action review" of the response to the crash and report back in 60 days.

It also calls on officials at Public Works to "take appropriate actions" that will slow down excessive speeds on La Brea and Slauson Avenues. County staff are also being told explore changes in state and local laws that could further regulate speeds in the area, methods like "automated speed enforcement and red-light cameras at key intersections."

Mitchell acknowledged the trauma the crash caused the Windsor Hills community and beyond during Tuesday's meeting.

"I live off of La Brea," she said. "Not in that immediate community, but that's my main thoroughfare that I traverse in the course of my life. ... The Slauson corridor is an area I'm very familiar with and [I] completely feel the anxiety and sense of loss that we heard many callers express today," she said.

Linton, who survived the crash, was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.