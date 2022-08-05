Witnesses mourn after fiery Windsor Hills crash kills 6, including infant and unborn child

As investigation into fiery fatal crash in Windsor Hills continues, memorial for victims starts to g

Families of the victims and neighbors are mourning in Windsor Hills after six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in the Windsor Hills area.

Eight others, including six kids and two adults, suffered minor injuries and were transported to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Another person was treated at the scene.

Seven of the victims are expected to recover with one of the adult victims in fair condition, according to hospital officials.

"It was seeing the kids, that's what got to me," said Alphonso Ward through tears, who witnessed the crash. "The children. They never had a chance. Thinking about that mother who was probably happy to be having a baby. But she's gone."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue.

According to the CHP, the driver of a gray Mercedes ran a red light on La Brea Avenue, at Slauson, and crashed into about a half-dozen other cars.

The Mercedes and another vehicle then burst into flames as they came to rest on the sidewalk.

"The flames just went over everybody," said Debra Jackson, one of the victims in the crash. "The flames went over my whole car."

The Mercedes-Benz was driven by a 40-year-old woman who was being treated at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for major injuries, according to the CHP. Her name was not released.

She remained at the hospital through Friday for treatment, though upon release authorities were waiting to arrest her and charge her with vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence.

A memorial grew throughout Friday, as residents stopped to leave flowers or light candles for the victims.

"This is a catastrophic situation that's taken place in our community," said Pastor Eddie Jones. "I cried all night."

He lit six candles himself, one-by-one, to pay respects.

"Even if we don't know them, they're all family," he said.

Karra Bikson, who lives just down the street from the scene, was among those who stopped to offer their condolences, including thoughts for the woman who caused the crash.

"I have no doubt she didn't mean to do that, she's gonna suffer from that the rest of her life," she said.