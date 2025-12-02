Blues trade forward Nikita Alexandrov to the Kings for Akil Thomas

St. Louis Blues winger Nathan Walker is expected to miss at least eight weeks because of an undisclosed upper-body injury, putting the struggling team short another forward for an extended period of time.

Rookie Jimmy Snuggerud is out six weeks to recover from surgery on his left wrist, which coach Jim Montgomery said Monday was scheduled to take place Tuesday. Alexey Toropchenko is considered week to week after sustaining burns to his legs in a home accident.

St. Louis on Tuesday also made a trade of 25-year-old minor-league forwards, sending Nikita Alexandrov to Los Angeles for Akil Thomas. The Blues said Thomas would report to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Walker, 31, was the first player from Australia to make the NHL when he debuted with Washington in 2017. He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals later that season.

In 25 games this season, Walker has three goals and six assists.