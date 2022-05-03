Blue SUV wanted in Buena Park hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Police asked for help Tuesday in finding a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Buena Park and took off.

(credit: Buena Park Police Department)

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. Monday night in the area of Western Avenue and Melrose Street. When officers arrived, they found an injured male pedestrian who died at the scene, Buena Park police said.

Surveillance video of the moments just before the crash show the pedestrian was walking in lanes, in the middle of a block, outside of a crosswalk. Police say the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was driving south on Western Avenue at Melrose Street just before the crash, and took off before officers arrived.

Based on surveillance video and witness statement, the vehicle was described as a possibly blue Toyota SUV.

The pedestrian's name has not been released.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash can contact the Buena Police Department's Traffic Bureau at (714) 562-3941.