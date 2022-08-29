Black Lives Matter marches in South LA for Dijon Kizzee, who was shot and killed by deputies 2 years ago

Black Lives Matter activists marched Sunday in South LA to demand justice for Dijon Kizzee, who was killed in 2020 by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

(credit: CBS)

Protesters marched Sunday from the site of the shooting in the Westmont Area to the sheriff's station in South LA, just ahead of the two-year anniversary of Kizzee's death. People chanted and carried signs along the route, while drivers who were part of the march in their vehicles and honked in solidarity.

The 29-year-old had been riding his bicycle when deputies tried to stop him for a code violation.

Kizzee's family said he was running away when he was shot, and have labeled the fatal shooting an "execution." Sheriff's officials say deputies opened fire when Kizzee tried to pick up a gun.

The fatal shooting prompted several days of protests, some of which turned violent and resulted in arrests.

"We have a system that is broken," Fahren James, a South Pasadena Black Lives Matter activist, said. "And I know many people say that it's not a broken system, because it's just the way that it's supposed to be, or the way it was built to be. But we're here to say that we don't want the same system … that has been plaguing our communities, our Black and brown communities for decades."

The sheriff's department did not comment on Sunday's march.