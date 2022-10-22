Bird flu detected in Orange County

Days after bird flu was detected in several birds in Los Angeles County, health officials in Orange County have confirmed multiple positive cases as well.

On Friday, Orange County Health Care Agency officials disclosed that six birds tested positive for Avian Influenza A, or H5N1, more commonly referred to as the Bird flu.

"Avian flu is present in Orange County and while the risk of transmission to humans is low, residents should stay away from any dead birds," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, County Health Officer and OCHCA's Chief Medical Officer in a statement. "Bird flu is very contagious among birds and can sicken and even kill certain domesticated bird species including chickens, ducks and turkeys."

As a result, California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended that hunters exhibit precaution as to limit the spread of the infection to humans. They also advised that the public steer clear of any sick or dead birds they may find.

Residents were warned to keep their pets away from any birds as well, and if you do feel ill after exposure to a sick bird to immediately contact your healthcare provider.

In the past, health officials have noted that like other viruses, the bird flu could potentially mutate with wider spread transmission, potentially becoming more easily passed to people.