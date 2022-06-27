Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong says he'll renounce his U.S. citizenship after Roe v. Wade was overturned

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said Friday that he will be "renouncing" his U.S. citizenship. He made the comments soon after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that established the right to have an abortion.

In front of a crowd at London Stadium in the U.K., Armstrong told fans, "F**k America. I'm f**king renouncing my citizenship. I'm f**king coming here."

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Hella Mega tour at London Stadium on Friday. Burak Cingi

As the audience cheered, he continued saying there's "too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country." He said he wasn't kidding and promised his fans that they would "get a lot" of him in the coming days.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed he is “renouncing” his US citizenship at a concert in London, following the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/xLXgqlUz9J — TalkTV (@TalkTV) June 27, 2022

It's not the first time Armstrong has expressed his frustrations with the U.S. Some songs on Green Day's "American Idiot" album were written to condemn the invasion of Iraq and the Bush administration.

Armstrong joined a chorus of artists speaking out against the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe. At the Glastonbury Festival, "Driver's License" singer Olivia Rodrigo slammed the conservative justices in the majority opinion, saying "We hate you." At the BET Awards on Sunday, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe and other stars criticized the high court's opinion in powerful moments of their own.

"It's about time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It's a sad day in America," Henson said. "A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life — if she chooses to. And it's about time I got that off my chest."