Impact of state abortion bans after Roe v. Wade is overturned At least 22 states are imposing restrictions or bans on abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Ushma Upadhyay, an associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the University of California, San Francisco, joins CBS News to talk about the repercussions these laws could have on women across the country.