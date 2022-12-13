Billie Eilish fans camp outside Forum in wind and rain

Billie Eilish super fans have been camping outside the Kia Forum in Inglewood in hopes to score the best seats for her "Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore" show on Tuesday.

Some have been camping for more than a week in hopes of securing a front row spot.

The two-day rain storm didn't make it easy on a group of 16 year olds staying in tents, but everyone remained in high spirits.

"Bad weather doesn't matter when good seats are on the line," said Selena Montes, Billie Eilish fan.

Another fan said this is the first trip where she had to bring multiple layers to keep her warm throughout the night.

"The cold wasn't as bad as I thought, but the first night it was raining so hard and everything got soaked, and our tent broke," said Jojo Mitterbach, Billie Eilish fan.

"This is the first time I ever used a 'hot hand'...the first time!", said Kim Santullano, fan.

Although the chilly and wet weather didn't make it easy for campers, friends from all over the country say the experience is worth it since they all get to be together.

They said they all met while camping out at different Billie Eilish concerts in the past.

"We don't live near each other so I don't really care what we're doing because it is so much fun when we're with each other," said Mitterbach.