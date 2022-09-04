Watch CBS News
Biker killed after accident with semi-truck in Anaheim

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after being involved in an accident with a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim. 

The crash took place on the westbound side of the freeway at the Lakeview Avenue offramp just after 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. 

It's unclear whether the victim died at the scene or was declared deceased at the hospital. Authorities have not said if any of the drivers might have been impaired or if speed played a role in the accident.

The motorcyclist has not been identified. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

September 4, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

