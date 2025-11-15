Body of 7-year-old girl swept into ocean near Big Sur coast recovered

The body of a 7-year-old girl who went missing along the Big Sur coast after a wave pulled her and her family into the ocean on Friday has been recovered, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

The girl was pulled into the ocean at Garrapata State Beach, north of Rocky Point Restaurant, around 1 p.m. by a wave that was possibly 15 to 20 feet high, the sheriff's office said.

Her father — later identified as 39-year-old Yuji Hu, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada — went into the water to try and rescue her, but the sheriff's office said both were swept into the ocean. The child's mother then tried to reach out to them while the man held onto their daughter, but she was swept into the water as well.

She ultimately made it back to shore on her own, and an off-duty State Parks Peace Officer/Lifeguard rescued the man. However, despite CPR attempts, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The girl's mother was also taken to the hospital, where she is recovering from mild hypothermia.

The search for the girl was momentarily suspended at 9 p.m. Friday due to weather and lighting conditions, but the sheriff's office resumed the search on Saturday morning, along with several other agencies, with the help of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

The girl's body was located about 100 yards offshore around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday by a diver. This was about half a mile from the girl's last known location, deputies said.

Deputies said it was initially reported that the girl was 5 years old. However, family members clarified that she was 7 years old.

The sheriff's office said a 2-year-old child was found unharmed at the scene.