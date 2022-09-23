Watch CBS News
Big rig overturns on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A big rig overturned on the freeway in Long Beach, temporarily blocking traffic during the early morning commute. 

It happened around 5:36 a.m. Friday on the southbound 710 Freeway at West Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer was still inside the cab after it flipped. Firefighters used the jaws-of-life to try to extract the driver. 

Traffic was slowed down in the area but still moving. 

The condition of the driver is unknown. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

