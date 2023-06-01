Big rig fire causes massive miles-long traffic backup on northbound I-5 at the Grapevine

Traffic backs up 10 miles after big rig catches fire on the I-5 freeway

A collision between two big rigs, which caused both to catch fire, has caused a massive traffic backup on the extremely busy Grapevine section of the I-5 Freeway in Lebec.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m., when two semi-trucks crashed while traveling along northbound lanes. While circumstances leading up to what caused the crash remain unclear, much of the debris, including the wreckage of both big rigs, remains in the road as of 10:15 p.m.

Though two of the four lanes have since reopened to traffic, the line of cars impacted by the backup still stretches nearly 10 miles down I-5.

Caltrans officials are still unsure of a timetable as to when all lanes will be reopened.

It is also unclear what, if anything, the trucks were transporting.

Check your latest traffic conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Traffic page here.