Big rig crash sends boxes of raisins flying on Glendale freeway

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The California Highway Patrol closed most of the 2 Freeway after a big rig crash sent dozens of boxes of raisins flying across lanes. 

It happened close to Mountain Street in Glendale. The truck appeared to have crashed into the center divider, shearing the trailer and releasing the boxes to the shoulder and the northbound side of SR-2. 

Officers closed a total of six lanes on the northbound and southbound sides. CHP said the closure will last about two hours. 

