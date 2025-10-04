3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Big Bear, USGS says

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Big Bear in San Bernardino County late Saturday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It happened at around 11:15 p.m., a little over four miles north of Big Bear and its lake. The earthquake struck at a geological depth of approximately four miles.

The centralized location of the 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck near Big Bear on Oct. 4, 2025. United States Geological Survey

There were no reports of injury or damage from the temblor.

According to the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" tracker, Southern California residents in the immediate area reported feeling shaking. Some people as far west as Ontario also said they felt the earthquake.

There have not been any notable earthquakes in the area in recent weeks, with the largest reported earthquake registering at 2.0 on Friday near Borrego Springs, the USGS reported.