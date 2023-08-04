Watch CBS News
Big Bear deputies arrest man for making "terrorist threats"

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Deputies in Big Bear arrested a man accused of threatening to kill someone for calling him a registered sex offender.

The incident unfolded on Aug. 2 after someone called the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department claiming 44-year-old Jeramie Bourgeois levied "terrorist threats."

According to deputies, Bourgeois pointed a firearm and threatened to kill the victim for telling people he was a registered sex offender. Bourgeois is registered as a sex offender, according to the California Department of Justice through their Megan's Law website which tracks sex offenders. 

After learning about Bourgeois' alleged crimes, deputies served a search warrant at his residence in the 1000 block of Mount Doble Drive. There, they found a suppressed AR-15 style rifle, a revolver with an "obliterated serial number", a .45 caliber handgun, .50 caliber ammunition and methamphetamine. 

While Bourgeois was not home, 39-year-old Shady Davis and 49-year-old Che Anderson were found inside the building. Deputies said they had access to the firearms and controlled substances. Both men were arrested. 

On Aug. 3 deputies served another search warrant for a stolen trailer where he was residing. During their raid, deputies found 10 more firearms and more ammo. Two more people: John Powers and Denise Mazzotti were found in the trailer and arrested for being convicted felons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Bourgeois was arrested and booked for a plethora of offenses, including terrorist threats, vehicle theft and possession of stolen property. 

Powers and Mazzotti were booked for felons in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson faces the same charges, plus an additional one for possessing a controlled substance while armed. 

Davis was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while armed. 

First published on August 3, 2023 / 8:52 PM

