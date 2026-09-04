Big Bear's beloved bald eagle Jackie honored on Sept. 4, California Wildlife Day

In honor of Jackie, the bald eagle who inspired millions worldwide to connect with wildlife and conservation, a state resolution has declared Sept. 4 California Wildlife Day.

Senator Tony Strickland introduced Senate Resolution 140, and the California State Senate passed it with bipartisan support.

"Jackie captured the hearts of people in California and around the world, giving so many of us a front-row seat to the beauty, strength, and resilience of wildlife," Strickland said in a news release.

After a bout with illness and under veterinary care, Jackie's death was announced on Aug. 10.

Her life and expanded family had been watched by nest-cam viewers since Friends of the Big Bear Valley put the camera up in 2015, and the fan base grew.

People watched her find a mate in Shadow, lay eggs, keep them warm day and night, even in the snow. Then came the joy of seeing the eaglets grow, and the pain in losing some, too.

Jackie successfully fledged numerous eaglets, including Sandy and Luna, earlier this summer.

"Her story reminds us that wildfire conservation brings people together. As we celebrate America's 250th birthday this year and reflect on the values that unite us, it is especially meaningful to honor the bald eagle and Jackie's incredible legacy here in California," Strickland said in a news release.

SR 140 recognizes California as one of the most ecologically diverse states in the nation, with a wide range of habitats for a variety of wildlife, including the California condor, Mojave Desert tortoise, and the bald eagle.

The Big Bear community is hosting a memorial event for Jackie on Sept. 5, beginning at 10 a.m. at Fawn Park, 39221 N Shore Drive, Fawnskin, CA.

"Join us to share memories, stories, and honor our beloved Big Bear eagle," the Sept. 5 event flyer reads.

A permanent memorial for Jackie is planned at Fawn Park, according to park owners.