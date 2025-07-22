Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Sun Valley

A 52-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Sun Valley area on Monday night, and police say that they're still searching for the suspect.

It happened at around 10:50 p.m. on Lankershim Boulevard south of Arminta Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that a white pickup truck was traveling south on Lankershim when it struck the bicyclist as he crossed the same street outside of a marked crosswalk.

"The driver of the pickup truck continued southbound on Lankershim Boulevard without stopping to identify themselves or render aid as required by law," police said.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Neighbors told CBS News Los Angeles that the man was on his way home from the grocery store, evidenced by the merchandise scattered around the scene of the collision. One man said that the victim was a caregiver for his wife.

As with all fatal hit-and-run collision in Los Angeles, the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund allows up to a $50,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the alleged suspect.



