Beyond Meat suspends executive accused of biting another man's nose

Beyond Meat on Tuesday said it has suspended Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey three days after the executive allegedly bit another man's nose outside a football game.

In a short statement, the El Segundo, California-based company said that Ramsey was "suspended effective immediately." It added that operations will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, who is senior vice president of manufacturing operations. Beyond Meat is known for plant-based burgers and other products that mimic the taste of meat.

Ramsey was charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after an incident in which he's accused of biting a man's nose, Arkansas officials said. The fracas occurred outside Saturday's football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to a police report obtained by CBS News.

Ramsey was attempting to leave the game in his Bronco when another driver tried to inch in front and made contact with Ramsey's vehicle, according to the report. Ramsey allegedly got out of his car and punched the driver of the other car.

"Mr. Ramsey also bit the owner's nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," the officer wrote in the report.

Ramsey was also heard threatening the driver's life, the report said.

Ramsey joined Beyond Meat as its chief operating officer in December after spending 30 years at Tyson Foods, where he was head of retail poultry operations. Ramsey had joined Tyson in 1992 and held a variety of roles there, according to his bio at Beyond Meat. He's a graduate of Southern Arkansas University.

"I am proud to join in its mission to produce delicious products that are healthier for our customers and more sustainable for our planet," Ramsey said at the time of his appointment.