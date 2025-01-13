Beyoncé donates $2.5 million, creates relief fund for Los Angeles-area fire victims

While the firefight continues in Los Angeles, so far torching hundreds of homes and leaving countless people without a place to stay, recovery efforts and donations are in full swing. Global icon Beyoncé joined those efforts on Monday with a massive $2.5 million donation on behalf of her foundation BeyGOOD

"Los Angeles we stand with you," said a post on the foundation's Instagram on Sunday, announcing their L.A. Fire Relief Fund.

The money has been earmarked specifically to aid people living in the Altadena and Pasadena communities that lost their homes to the Eaton Fire, as well as churches and community centers to address the needs of those impacted by the crisis.

Since its ignition last Tuesday, the Eaton Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres and killed at least 16 people. Rows of houses were razed to the ground during the intense blaze, which was fueled by one of the most severe windstorms Southern California has seen in more than a decade.

At the same time, Los Angeles County firefighters were also working to contain a separate and equally devastating wildfire burning in the Pacific Palisades, which has also destroyed masses of homes and consumed nearly 24,000 acres.

Those looking to aid in the recovery efforts are encouraged to visit the BeyGOOD website.

Beyoncé founded the charity in 2013 and has collaborated for a number of grants and donations the past, including hurricane relief to Orlando, Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall in 2022.

Other notable institutions have also made donations to support victims of the fires, including a $15 million promise from The Walt Disney Company and a group of 12 Los Angeles-based sports organizations that combined for an $8 million commitment.