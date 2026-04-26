3 men arrested in Boston for 2025 Beverly Hills watch robbery, police say

Three men have been arrested in Boston in recent months in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Beverly Hills, where a woman's watch was stolen from her in 2025, according to police.

The incident happened back on Aug. 5, 2025, at around 8 p.m., when Beverly Hills police said they were dispatched to the 9700 block of S. Santa Monica Boulevard for reports of an armed robbery, according to a news release from BHPD.

"During the robbery, a male suspect approached a female victim from behind and used force to remove the victim's watch from her wrist, while a second suspect displayed a firearm," the release said. "After removing the victim's watch, both suspects fled to a nearby white vehicle."

While investigating the incident, Beverly Hills PD said that they used department resources like investigative technology and countless hours of follow-up to identify the three suspects involved in the incident.

"The investigation determined that all three suspects are residents of Boston, Massachusetts," the release said.

On Feb. 25, 2026, Beverly Hills police responded to Boston, where they located and arrested Bobby Peele, 29, and Austin Glover, 28. On April 14, 2026, Alex Brazier, 28, was also arrested by BHPD officers. All three of the arrests were conducted with assistance from U.S. Marshals and the Randolph Police Department, Beverly Hills PD said.

All three of the suspects have been transported back to Beverly Hills and are awaiting trial, according to police. They were all charged with robbery and false imprisonment.

"Let this serve as a clear message: anyone considering coming to Beverly Hills to commit a crime should reconsider," said a statement from Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. "Our officers are highly trained, our technology is advanced, and our commitment to public safety is unwavering."