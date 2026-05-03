Suspect barricades inside vehicle after Beverly Hills police pursuit ends in crash

A suspect wanted for allegedly injuring a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy barricaded inside a car in Beverly Hills on Sunday, prompting an hours-long standoff with police.

The incident began at around 3 p.m., when automated license plate-reading cameras detected a felony vehicle at around 1:30 p.m., according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Officers located the car, a gray Ford pickup truck, near San Vicente Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard and attempted to pull the driver over.

Instead of stopping, the suspect fled, prompting officers to pursue briefly. It ended a few minutes later when the suspect crashed into an uninvolved car near Burton Way and Robertson Boulevard.

The suspect then barricaded themself inside of the pickup truck, prompting a response from SWAT and other local law enforcement agencies, including Los Angeles Police Department officers and LASD deputies.

Upon request for additional information on what led to the standoff, LASD officials told CBS LA that they initially attempted to detain the suspect just before 3 a.m. near 106th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard in the Lennox area.

"While deputies were attempting to detain the suspect, a struggle ensued, and the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, causing injury to one of the deputies," officials said.

As of 6:15 p.m., the suspect remained barricaded inside of the truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.