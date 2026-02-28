Watch CBS News
Water main break leads to closure of busy Beverly Hills intersection

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A water main break in Beverly Hills overnight led to the complete closure of a busy intersection lasting into Saturday morning.

According to a Caltrans Sigalert, the intersection of La Cienega and Wilshire boulevards was closed around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, after the water main broke.

No additional details were immediately made available, and it's not yet clear how it broke. Caltrans did not provide an estimate for reopening.

The intersection is blocks away from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Beverly Center shopping mall.

