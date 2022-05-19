Beverly Hills High School told to "shelter in place" due to possible social media threat
Beverly Hills High School was told to shelter in place Thursday due to a possible social media threat.
According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the school was put on "shelter in place" orders around 1:05 p.m. following a "social media threat" to the school.
It was not immediately clear what the threat was but police said there were no injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.