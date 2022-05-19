Beverly Hills High School told to "shelter in place" due to possible social media threat

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 19 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 19 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 19 AM Edition)

Beverly Hills High School was told to shelter in place Thursday due to a possible social media threat.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the school was put on "shelter in place" orders around 1:05 p.m. following a "social media threat" to the school.

It was not immediately clear what the threat was but police said there were no injuries.