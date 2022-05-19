Watch CBS News
Beverly Hills High School told to "shelter in place" due to possible social media threat

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Beverly Hills High School was told to shelter in place Thursday due to a possible social media threat.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the school was put on "shelter in place" orders around 1:05 p.m. following a "social media threat" to the school.

It was not immediately clear what the threat was but police said there were no injuries.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 2:40 PM

