Carjacking suspect in Beverly Hills crashes into building near Rodeo Drive holiday lights show

The Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the Rodeo Drive area after an SUV crashed into a building near the city's holiday light show Thursday night.

Detectives said 22-year-old Pittsburgh resident James Portul allegedly carjacked a woman's black BMW X3 at around 7:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North Bedford Drive and drove towards the light show. Portul made it a couple of blocks until he lost control of the SUV and crashed into a pillar outside an office building near the Wilshire Boulevard and Camden Avenue intersection.

A witness said he was speeding and skidding around the road before slamming into the corner of the building.

A tow truck pulls the stolen SUV out of the building. KCAL News

Before striking the building, Portul allegedly ran over two men, one woman and a boy. The Beverly Hills Fire Department took all of the victims to the hospital in an unknown condition. Police said one of the victims was a vendor.

Portul allegedly ran away from the crash site but officers assigned to a city event quickly detained him in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive. The Rodeo Drive holiday light show was a block away from the crash.

It's unclear if the victims attended the event.

Portul was arrested on two charges, carjacking and hit-and-run with injury.