'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure' actress Denise Dowse dies at 64

Denise Dowse, best known for her roles as Yvonne Teasley in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and Dr. Rhonda Pine in "Insecure" died Saturday, her sister announced on social media.

The actress and director had been battling a severe case of meningitis and had been in a coma.

On Instagram, her sister Tracey wrote:

"I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers. I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life information. I will update you here. Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world Thank you for giving so selflessly. I love you, Tracey."

Dowse was 64.